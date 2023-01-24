Alton Towers Resort has released the first details of its creepy NEW ride-through haunted house, The Curse at Alton Manor.

The ride's official name is The Curse at Alton Manor and it's apparently set to be the resort’s most immersive "dark ride" to date.

The park also released an eerie image of the ride-through haunted house, which hints at what the attraction involves.

Alton Towers is keeping ride details, including the backstory of the Manor’s sinister past under wraps for now, but has said it will be a scary ride which will frighten and excite both brave youngsters and adults.

According the released information, it'll take guests on "a hair-raising journey through the spectacular twists and turns of the cursed manor."

The creators of ride are said to have found "new and unimaginable ways to scare and surprise fans, with special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park."

The spooky site where Alton Manor resides was once home to the attraction Duel. However, the story goes that the ride was abruptly closed after the building was repossessed last year due to unnatural activity in the area.

Kate McBirnie, Head of Product Excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: "Let the countdown begin!

"The Curse at Alton Manor is no ordinary dark ride."

"It has all the components of a supernatural tale - it’s dark, compelling and promises some thrilling and scary moments along the way," she continued.

"Fans of eerie rides will certainly appreciate this one.

"More details on The Curse at Alton Manor will be revealed next month, so stay tuned for what’s to come."