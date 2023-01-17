Rescue centre takes in all of Rays Farm goats to keep them together

Animals from Rays Farm are now settling in at Severn Valley Donkey and Dog Rescue. Photo: Tom Ball.

Rays Farm in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth, announced its immediate closure earlier this month because of "matters outside [its] control" and put the animals up for sale.

The farm, popular with families from Shropshire, the Black Country and beyond, was hopeful that the goats would be rehomed together and its wish was granted thanks to Severn Valley Donkey and Dog Rescue just a few minutes drive away.

The rescue centre, also in Billingsley, decided to take in all 23 goats, 20 rabbits and guinea pigs, and more than 20 budgies and kakariki.

It announced its new residents on Facebook and said: "We thought you would all like this bit of exciting news..... With the sad closure of the local animal park 'Rays Farm', it was important that the animals all found safe homes.

"We are very pleased to announce that the very popular herd of goats from Rays Farm has come to live with us at Severn Valley Rescue - a total of 23 goats! We know how important it was to Rays Farm, and the many visitors, that the goats stayed as a tribe, and that people could also continue to visit them.

"We will be opening our doors from Easter 2023 (please like and follow the page for updates on exact dates and times), but during February and March you are able to book exclusive private sessions to meet both our old and new residents in a 'Goat Therapy Meet and Greet'. Please see the eventbrite link for details. This will help enormously with our feed bills too.

"We have also taken on 20 rabbits and guinea pigs, over 20 budgies and kakariki too. Here are a few pictures of them settling in. We hope you like them."

The goat therapy sessions will allow visitors over the age of 10 to be introduced to the goats, before feeding them and taking them on a short walk around the farm.

For rainy days, when goats refuse to walk or for those guests with limited mobility, there will be the option of grooming the goats instead.

This can be done in groups of two to eight for personalised sessions, costing £20 per person or £15 per person for a group of eight.