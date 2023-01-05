Conservation project at Attingham mansion almost complete

Finishing touches to the East Colonnade of Attingham Mansion

The National Trust says repair and conservation work at Attingham is almost complete, with the final finishing touches now being added.

It comes after the intricate colonnade ceiling plasterwork suffered damage, with the area beneath being inaccessible due to its unsafe condition.

Now, a full re-roofing of the east colonnade has taken place – to ensure it is watertight – and people will soon be able to admire the restored decorative features.

Plaster work process close-up

Building surveyor Rachael Parry said: “Many specialist craftspeople, who take great care and pride working with historic buildings, have been involved in the project at Attingham including architects, building surveyors, masons, lead workers, joiners, painters and electricians.

“All of these combined skills have helped us ensure that this much-loved building which sits at the heart of Attingham Park, is secure for the future and looking glorious once more.”

A specialist team of craftspeople have worked on the east colonnade ceiling to conserve and reinstate more than 250 pieces of plasterwork including decorative leaves and acorns. The final finishing touches to the east colonnade include lime-washing the ceiling over the next few days.

Painter Rob Lime washing the East Colonnade

Visitors to Attingham will be able to see the east colonnade decorative features from February onwards.

The Georgian mansion was commissioned in 1782 for Noel Hill, who was the 1st Lord Berwick.

In 1805, a picture gallery was added which was constructed using cast iron and curved glass to throw light into the gallery.

The East Colonnade at Attingham Mansion

