Steaming back to success at Llangollen Railway

The Llangollen Railway has had to deal with its operating arm going into administration and the Covid lockdown.

However, the past year has seen it return to financial stability, culminating in sold out Santa specials.

Llangollen Railway Trust finance director and board member Phil Freeth said: “Results from 2022 have exceeded expectations and, despite long overdue investment in the railway’s track, coaching stock, and the engine shed and yard, our cash resources remain buoyant. Financially, we are in an incredibly strong position.

"Long may that continue after the challenges we have faced over the last couple of years.

"Looking ahead to 2023, we expect the challenging economic climate that the country faces will require us to continue to act cautiously, but we are already well prepared for this and will start the year from a far stronger position than we have for many years."

Mr Freeth said that the success of the railway was also good news for the economy of the town.

"Visitors are encouraged to make a trip into Llangollen for a spot of shopping or something to eat, supporting the High Street and the railway’s neighbouring local businesses," he said.

The railway appealed for new volunteers to support the busy end to the season and Mr Freeth said: "The recruitment drive has been successful, with healthy numbers of dedicated existing and new volunteers coming forward to help make the Santa and mince pie specials a success."

Mince pie special trains will continue to run on December 29 and 30.

Tickets can be booked online via llangollen-railway.co.uk or purchased on the day.