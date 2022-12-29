Shropshire venues ready to pop corks for biggest party night of the year

It will be a party atmosphere across Shropshire

With the pandemic not threatening celebrations for the first time in two years, New Years Eve is shaping up to be a big one.

If you're dreaming of sipping coconuts on warm, sandy beaches then Thai Vintage, in Whitchurch, may be able to scratch your wanderlust with its full-moon party.

If you're more Martini (shaken, not stirred) than coconut, Hencote Vineyard in Shrewsbury is providing a glamorous James Bond-themed casino evening, complete with a nine courses and fireworks.

And if Christmas has you putting down the booze and picking up running shoes, you can join hundreds of others pounding the pavement to the sound of fireworks at the Quarry in Shrewsbury for the New Year's Eve Midnight Run.

Whether you'd prefer to bring in 2023 in a pub, club or country home, there's plenty of tickets left for some of the biggest celebrations across Shropshire.

Most events do require booking, so don't forget to contact the venue ahead of the big night:

FRIDAY DECEMBER 30

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury , 10.15am, 2pm & 6pm: Shrewsbury's panto, Beauty and the Beast. Tickets from £16.

Telford Theatre, Oakengates , 2.30pm & 6.30pm: Telford's panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Tickets from £19.50.

Alberts Shed, Shrewsbury , 9pm: Alternative NYE, with DJ Colon, MeMe Detroit, Too Piste and Aaron W Evans. RSVP for free entry.

Alberts Shed, Telford , 9pm: Shrewsbury's all-girl rock band, Untamed Shrews playing hits from Amy Winehouse to Metallica. Tickets £5.

The Coracle Inn, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Mod, soul and ska duo The Modest play hits from The Jam, Madness and more.

NEW YEAR'S EVE