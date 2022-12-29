Shropshire venues ready to pop corks for biggest party night of the year

With the pandemic not threatening celebrations for the first time in two years, New Years Eve is shaping up to be a big one.
If you're dreaming of sipping coconuts on warm, sandy beaches then Thai Vintage, in Whitchurch, may be able to scratch your wanderlust with its full-moon party.
If you're more Martini (shaken, not stirred) than coconut, Hencote Vineyard in Shrewsbury is providing a glamorous James Bond-themed casino evening, complete with a nine courses and fireworks.
And if Christmas has you putting down the booze and picking up running shoes, you can join hundreds of others pounding the pavement to the sound of fireworks at the Quarry in Shrewsbury for the New Year's Eve Midnight Run.
Whether you'd prefer to bring in 2023 in a pub, club or country home, there's plenty of tickets left for some of the biggest celebrations across Shropshire.
Most events do require booking, so don't forget to contact the venue ahead of the big night:
FRIDAY DECEMBER 30
Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 10.15am, 2pm & 6pm: Shrewsbury's panto, Beauty and the Beast. Tickets from £16.
Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 2.30pm & 6.30pm: Telford's panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Tickets from £19.50.
Alberts Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Alternative NYE, with DJ Colon, MeMe Detroit, Too Piste and Aaron W Evans. RSVP for free entry.
Alberts Shed, Telford, 9pm: Shrewsbury's all-girl rock band, Untamed Shrews playing hits from Amy Winehouse to Metallica. Tickets £5.
The Coracle Inn, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Mod, soul and ska duo The Modest play hits from The Jam, Madness and more.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, Craven Arms, 11am: Children's NYE Celebration, £4.40 per accompanied child aged 4 to 11.
Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 11am & 2.30pm: Telford's panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Tickets from £19.50.
Bird In Hand, Shrewsbury, from 5pm: With acoustic duo, Charlotte & Chrisbee and rising young star, Ruby Allen. Free entry.
Shropshire Golf Course, Muxton, from 6pm: The course meal, glass of bubbly and DJ and disco. Tickets £49.95 per person.
Hencote, Shrewsbury, 6pm: James Bond themed casino night, with 9 course meal and fireworks. £150 per person.
Weston Village Clubhouse, Oswestry, 7pm: Hog-roast, fireworks and DJ. £30 per person.
The Beaconsfield, Shrewsbury, 7pm: Singer Tom Byrne with sing-along hits from the last 70 years. Tickets £20 for non-members, £15 for members.
The Boathouse Inn, Shrewsbury, from 7pm: DJ Digging Your Scene playing until late with free glass of fizz. Free, booking recommended.
Culmington Village Hall, Ludlow, 7pm: Prosecco with DJ Steady Eddie. Tickets £10.
Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Whitchurch, 7pm: Four course dinner, live music and DJ. Tickets £85.
Thai Vintage, Whitchurch, 7pm: Thai-style Full Moon Party, with buffet, cocktails and live music. Tickets £45.
Arleston Inn, Telford, from 7pm: Hot and cold Asian and English style buffet from 8pm, with music from band Watermelon Chronicles. Tickets £10.
Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford, 7pm: Fizz, gourmet dinner, table magic and fireworks. £100 per person.
The Crown, Dawley, from 7.30pm: With a Shropshire favourite, rock band Savannah. Tickets £5.
High Ercall Village Hall, 7.30pm: Two course meal and entertainment from duo Times Square with hits from the 50s to the present day. Tickets £20.
The Malt Shovel, Highley, 8pm: NYE party with singer, Just Charlotte.
Alberts Shed, Shrewsbury, 8pm: With indie cover band, Ego Friendly play in the New Year followed by DJ Colon. Tickets £10.
Alberts Shed, Telford, 8pm: Classic rock hits from The Transporters, followed by a set by DJ Ether E. Tickets £10.
The Peacock Inn, Shrewsbury, from 8pm: Local band Longden Calling, with disco and karaoke. Free, booking recommended.
The Quarry, Shrewsbury, 11.55pm: Shrewsbury New Years Eve Midnight Run, take on either 2.5k, 5k and 10k to bring in the new year. Tickets from £13.