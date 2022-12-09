Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery celebrates Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award

Curator Emma Kate-Lanyon at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery has been named among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor, with an average score of 4.5 out of five.

The Traveller's Choice award recognises businesses, venues and attractions across the country which are among the top 10 per cent of listings.

Tripadvisor is an online travel company offering hotel reservations and bookings, as well as reviews for attractions, restaurants, experiences and more.

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

AWARD WINNING!

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award - top 10%



Thanks to our visitors for taking the time to share their positive experiences and for supporting the museum.



Please share this post!#AwardWinning #Shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/Qy6nGgUEuj — Shrewsbury Museum (@shrewsmuseum) December 8, 2022

Located in an old Victorian music hall and 13th Century Vaughan's mansion, Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery is a family-friendly experience with children's activities, a cafe and exhibitions showcasing some of the most prominent local history.

Jenny Redford and Gaynor Bowen at the museum and art gallery's Shrewsbury Drapers Textile Design Competition and Exhibition

People from across the country have left reviews on the Tripadvisor website, highlighting the museums' interesting exhibitions and knowledgeable staff.

Lesley Anne from London wrote: "This is a terrific museum providing a real insight to the history of Shrewsbury.

"Volunteers are really helpful and very knowledgeable. Lots to look at for all ages.

"We spent a couple of hours there but could easily have spent the whole morning."

Jessica Richards looks at work by Andrew Logan

Pete James' review reads: "Really interesting exhibits – Shrewsbury has a fascinating history and the museum lays it all out in a really accessible and interesting way.

"The volunteers are really helpful and informative. One gentleman really brought it alive for my daughter telling her stories about women standing up for their rights – excellent."

Elaine Harris added: "We visited today after a two year gap and were amazed at how beautifully the exhibits were presented and framed.

Helen Day at an exhibition she put together to celebrate the Ladybird book series

"This museum offers variety and clarity. The exhibits are grouped chronologically to enable a journey through the Roman period, Medieval, Tudor etc.

"There is something for all tastes: paintings, china, costume, geology to name but a few.