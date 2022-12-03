Whoo-hoo-hoo’s that chap at Telford's Exotic Zoo?

Santa and an elf – with Barney Jr the barn owl – in Santa’s Grotto at Telford’s Exotic Zoo

The grotto, which was officially opening on Saturday, has been given the seal of approval by one of the zoo's special residents - Barney Jr, the barn owl.

As well as hosting its own grotto, the zoo has also launched a new 'Breakfast with Santa' experience in the attraction's Jungle Cafe.

The festive experience runs from 9.30am-10.30am on selected days, where families can meet Father Christmas over a themed breakfast.

Guests can make their own Christmas tree waffles and reindeer or snowman pancakes, with decorations including marshmallows, sprinkles, chocolate drops, raisins, squirty cream, and chocolate and strawberry sauces.

Breakfast also includes a hot bap, with a vegan option on offer, as well as hot and cold drinks.

The experience, which includes a gift and a meeting with Santa, costs £15 per child, while adults get breakfast for £5.

Breakfast with Santa is available on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24. To book tickets, call 01952 591164.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "We are a small Shropshire zoo with a mighty mission to connect our local community with the natural world.