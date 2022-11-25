Lights, ice rink, Santa! Attraction turns into winter wonderland for festive season

Lily Moreland gets festive at the ice skating rink

This year, one of North Shropshire's favourite family attractions has pulled out all the stops for its celebration of the festive season.

The venue has launched not just one but three new attractions on top of its annual Santa Island experience.

The Santa experience has transformed the attraction's island into the North Pole, where children are transported - by boat - to Santa's Grotto.

This weekend sees the launch of an undercover ice rink, a Christmas light trail, and a mini Christmas market.

Kelly Lowe, the Alderford's business development manager, said they wanted to step up their seasonal celebration this year.

She explained: "We did the Santa Experience last year, but for this year we wanted to be able to give older children and adults a fantastic experience. We really wanted to set it up a notch, and I think we've managed it."

The mini Christmas market doesn't need booking, and will run from 4pm during the week and from 10am on weekends and holidays.