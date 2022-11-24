Regional Black Friday deals for McArthurGlen, Alton Towers, Wolves and more

Black Friday falls tomorrow; it is always the day after Thanksgiving in the USA an comes ahead of Cyber Monday which this year is on November 28.
Despite the cost of living crisis, experts say that interest in Black Friday is still holding up, and people in the West Midlands are are among the most engaged in the day, in which retailers hold an early Christmas sale.
PricewaterhouseCoopers' research found that 43 per cent of West Midlands consumers are interested and may buy, compared to the 37 per cent average across the UK.
Here are some Black Friday offers across the region:
McArthur Glen designer outlet West Midlands
Adidas - Extra 20 per cent off when you buy two items
Asics - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
Bedeck - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
Boss - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Castore - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Crew Clothing Company - Extra 25 per cent off outlet prices
Coach - 30 per cent off men's and women's bags
Clarks - Extra 20 per cent off adult lines
Champion - Extra 40 per cent off outlet prices
Dune London - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
Hobbs - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Nike - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
Joules - £15 off when you spend £75
Kate Spade - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
Kurt Geiger - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Lacoste - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
Le Cruset - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
Levi's - Extra 25 per cent off when you buy two items or more
Luke 1977 - Extra 20 per cent off new arrivals
Lyle & Scott - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Moda in Pelle - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Molton Brown - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Paul Costelloe - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Police - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Puma - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
Portmeiron - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Reiss - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Saltrock - Extra 10 per cent off outlet prices
Superdry - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Ted Baker - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
The Cosmetics Company - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Tommy Hilfiger - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices
Under Armour - Extra 20 per cent off when you spend £75
Vans - Up to 50 per cent off outlet prices
Watch Station - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices
West Midland Safari Park
20 per cent off Lantern Festival tickets
20 per cent off Annual pass or Annual pass plus
20 per cent off online shop
Severn Valley Railway
20 per cent off festive evening diner
20 per cent off tables for four on Santa trains
20 per cent off Carol trains tickets
20 per cent off SVR murder mystery experience
Wolves online store
Thursday, November 24 - Buy one get one free on Wolves fashion, including retro range (online only)
Friday, November 25 - Buy one get one free on all replica kits
Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, 27 - 35 per cent off everything
West Brom online store
Tickets for West Brom vs Preston on Thursday, December 29 - Adults £15 and all Under-25s £5 (Offer running until midnight Friday, November 25)
20 per cent off everything (excluding discounted items, giftcards, replica and training wear)
Aston Villa online store
50 per cent off selected lines and extra 30 per cent off more using code: AVBLACKFRIDAY
Alton Towers
When guests book a short break between January 20 – March 16, 2023, they will receive up to £100 worth of extras, including:
Overnight stay with breakfast
Free Waterpark
Free 18 holes of golf
£20 food and drink voucher
Twycross Zoo
15 per cent off everything online and on-site gift shops
Members of the zoo can get 25 per cent off everything online and on-site gift shops