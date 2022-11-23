I’m a holidaymaker... Get me to a castle! 17 Welsh castles where you can stay overnight

Travel blogger Kieren Windsor at Caernarfon Castle

A travel blogger from Powys has been inspired by TV show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to produce a guide of Welsh castles that let you sleep over.

According to globe-trotting digital nomad Kieren Windsor, based (when he's not travelling the world) in Newtown, Wales is the castle capital of the world.

Kieren has tracked down a treasure trove of 17 castles that let you play at being royalty overnight. He was inspired by the two series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity that were filmed at Gwrych Castle, near Abergele.

The main entrance to Gwrych Castle is now available for fans to stay in. Tan yr Ogo can accommodate up to six people, with a large master bedroom with sea views.

Gwrych Castle shot to fame when it hosted ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ in 2020 and 2021 - guests can now stay in the castle's gatehouse

Kieren's list also includes Bath Tower, built into the gate house of Caernarfon Castle, which boasts panoramic views across the Menai Strait.

Kieren, who went to school in Llanfair Caereinion, started a backpacking travel blog as a hobby. Within five years, it had morphed into a full-time business and this year, Kieren launched his latest project walesguidebook.com.

He said: "The series ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ really put Wales and its castles on the map during the pandemic when producers decided to film from Gwrych Castle, near Abergele.

"There was a real spike in interest after this so there’s obviously a real appetite out there for all things Welsh. I want to give people a helping hand by sharing what I know and have researched on these places.

"I read lots of reviews from tourists to see what kind of experiences they were having in these castles. I’ve never taken what the providers have said at face value, I’ve taken time to make sure the experience people are having matches up with the description."

Now that his latest guide has launched, Kieren is continuing his travels to unearth more hidden finds that will help him promote Wales as a top tourist destination.

He said: "It’s a dream job. As someone who loves to travel and is passionate about their home country, what could be better?

"I’ve visited so many places, it will take forever to write about them all, but I will eventually get there.

"I’m determined to continue travelling around Wales until I’ve covered absolutely every destination. Wales is a treasure trove of interesting and quirky places that must be experienced and enjoyed.”

The Welsh Gatehouse in Chepstow is a one-bedroom, Grade II Listed building, dating back over 700 years

Welsh castles where you can stay