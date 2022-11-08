Historic Shropshire venue set to welcome visitors to Winter Wonderland

At Walcot Hall

From December 3, Walcot Hall, Lydbury North, will open its doors for a magical Christmas Market and Grotto experience.

Bringing together some of the finest artisan makers, produce and suppliers from across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Wales, the event will help guests celebrate the start of the festive season in style.

An area of the estate will be transformed into an enchanting grotto for children to meet Father Christmas via magical pony rides across the grounds.

The iconic free-standing Ball Room will also serve delicious festive refreshments and guests will be able to enjoy glorious walks around the estate grounds.

Winter Wonderland will take place from 11am-4pm each day and is

£2.50 entry for adults and free for children.

Entry includes a raffle ticket to win a weekend in one of their ‘hidden treasures’ or a £50 voucher for their estate pub The Powis Arms.