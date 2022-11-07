Notification Settings

Meet giant animatronic polar bear at Winter Festival celebrations coming to Telford Centre

By Megan HoweTelfordAttractionsPublished: Comments

Children and families visiting Telford Centre will have the opportunity to meet Inka the giant animatronic polar bear.

Inka the giant polar bear
Inka and her cubs will be visiting the centre on Saturday, November 12 with free photo opportunities and cuddles with shoppers.

There will also be a programme full of free children's entertainment at the centre between 11am and 4.30pm.

The line up includes a 'sing-along with the Snow Sisters', a chance to meet the 'Mischievous Magic Elves' and live music from Telford brass band.

There will also be an opportunity for young ones to meet Santa and Mrs Claus.

For full details including performance times visit telfordcentre.com.

