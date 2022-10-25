Notification Settings

You could live right next to West Midlands Safari Park in this stunning four-bedroom house

By Sunil MiddaAttractionsPublished: Comments

Fancy living in a house which backs onto West Midlands Safari Park? A property gone on the market that does exactly that.

Spring Grove Farm, Spring Grove, Bewdley Bypass, Bewdley
The four-bedroom detached house in Bewdley, is on the market for £650,000, and it is situated right next to West Midlands Safari Park.

It is set over half an acre of land with woodland and its own stables too, with the potential to convert.

The stunning home has been decorated beautifully with both a modern and classic touch, as seen in the photos.

The listing description states: "This stunning home really must be viewed to be appreciated. The space is abundant and enjoys a high end finish but still retaining character and charm. The kitchen diner is a fantastic family space, with a range of units and large island. There is also a large separate lounge and a superb 19ft Orangery on the ground floor. There is the further benefit of a cellar on the lower ground floor which offers excellent storage.

"To the first floor, the principle bedroom boasts dual aspect windows and is an incredible space, having once been two rooms. The En Suite shower room offers a beautiful finish. There is a further bedroom and sleek family bathroom on the first floor. To the second floor you will find two further generous bedrooms, both offering space and character.

"Externally, this home enjoys in total approximately half an acre. The farm house enjoys a private rear garden with a modern patio area, perfect for some al fresco dining. There is also an additional approx 0.3 acres of woodland adjacent to the driveway approach, along with a separate enclosed area that houses a double stable block and provides parking for several vehicles."

It is for sale with estate agent Nicol & Co, full property details and viewing arrangements can be found on its website: nicolandco.co.uk/property/spring-grove-farm-spring-grove-bewdley-bypass-bewdley-worcestershire-dy12-1lq

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

