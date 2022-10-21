RAF Cosford museum takes top Visit England award for attractions

Celebrating the win are operations manager Alan Edwards with team members Louise Hammond and Charlie Cooper

The Shropshire attraction has achieved the highest accreditation awarded by the Visit England Visitor Attraction Quality Assessment Scheme.

The honours are designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector and are available to members of the scheme who represent a wide range of tourism experiences in England.

RAF Cosford's museum is one of only 30 visitor experiences to receive the highest honour in the 2021-2022 awards, where a total of 97 businesses across the country were recognised for going the extra mile to provide a high-quality day out.

Accolades are given for five categories: Welcome, Best Told Story, Quality Food & Drink, Hidden Gem, and Gold for the overall winners.

To achieve the new Gold status, the RAF Museum scored consistently high levels of visitor experience across a wide range of areas, including welcome, catering and orientation, following the annual VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

Alan Edwards, RAF Museum Midlands operations manager said: "We are thrilled to have been presented with the prestigious Gold Award in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolade 2021-22.

"It’s hugely gratifying to have this endorsement and recognition of the efforts we make to provide a first-class day out for our visitors.