The National Trust's 'most Instagrammable' autumn scenes in Shropshire and Staffordshire

Deer are a common sight at Attingham Park near Shrewsbury

The Trust is highlighting some of its 'most Instagrammable' photogenic spots for autumn colour in Shropshire and Staffordshire, including Attingham Park outside Shrewsbury and the Shugborough estate near Stafford.

The National Trust said: "As well as trees putting on their annual display of autumn colour, there’s weird and wonderful fungi to spot, fruit-laden hedgerows and long lingering light that makes this one of the most photogenic seasons of the year.

"To celebrate the season and inspire days out this autumn, the National Trust has pulled together a list of the best places to discover a dash of colour.

Attingham Park lies to the east of Shrewsbury.

"With woodland, parkland, pleasure grounds, walled garden and orchard, autumn is impressive at Attingham Park. As summer comes to an end the autumn colours of golden yellows, ambers, red, deep greens and rich browns sweep across the estate and make a beautiful setting for exploring with friends or family.

"A stroll along the Mile Walk takes in views across the River Tern to the changing colours of the woodland beyond."

Shugborough Hall in autumn

The Shugborough Estate is just outside Great Haywood, near Stafford.

"A rich blend of landscape, monuments, gardens and architecture with a Georgian mansion at its heart, Shugborough comes alive with colour in the autumn.

"Take a stroll along the river where the lime, tulip and oak trees transform with autumnal shades of red, orange and yellow, in a striking contrast with the evergreens dotted along the paths. Cross over the Blue Bridge to explore the arboretum and see oaks from around the world as they put on an autumnal show of changing colour."

Dudmaston Hall

Dudmaston Estate is near Quatt, a short drive south of Bridgnorth.

"There's plenty to enjoy at Dudmaston this time of year with stunning displays of autumn colour across Big Pool. In the American Garden, trees turn into beautiful shades of orange and gold and the orchard is a particular autumn highlight, producing an abundant and healthy harvest.

"Now is the perfect time to take a stroll through the trees to see local and historic varieties of apples in full fruit."

Wightwick Manor near Wolverhampton

Wightwick Manor and Gardens lies to the west of Wolverhampton.

"As the garden rolls over into autumn and on towards winter, we are treated to the beauty of nature’s celebration of the fruitfulness of the summer.

"The air chills as fruit ripens, seeds disperse, birds feast on berries and the leaves create a palette of red, gold, orange and yellow. The bright autumnal tones in the gardens at Wightwick reflect the jewelled colours within the manor - from stained glass to oil paintings, the Pre-Raphaelite artists knew how to use natural colours for inspiration."