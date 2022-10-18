What's going on in Shropshire for Halloween? Here are some family-friendly ideas

Scary celebrations are in abundance across Shropshire this month, from pumpkin trails and puzzles, to ghost walks and spooky afternoon tea.
Whether it's a family activity or something a bit scarier, there's something for everyone. Visitors are advised to book as soon as they can to avoid an even more haunting experience.
The Ghost Walk
When: 7pm, October 26.
Where: Starting at the town hall, Bridgnorth High Street.
A ghost tour meandering through the avenues and alleyways of Bridgnorth, with tales from the spirits that 'met their grisly ends'. The tour ends at the theatre with a 30-minute show.
Tickets cost £6 for children and £12 for adults. More information can be found at theatreonthesteps.co.uk
Halloween at Stokesay Castle and Boscobel House
When: 10am-5pm, October 22-30
Where: Stokesay Castle, Craven Arms; Boscobel House, near Brewood
A family day solving clues and completing a quest around the grounds, and storytelling by costumed performers sharing spooky and supernatural tales.
Admission is free for English Heritage members, or £6 for children and £10 for adults. More information can be found at www.english-heritage.org.uk
Halloween Family Film
When: 2pm-3.30pm, October 27
Where: Dawley Town Hall, Telford
The town hall is offering free admission to a screening of a Halloween family film, with free popcorn for everyone.
Visitors can register for a ticket on eventbrite.co.uk
Witch's Potion Trail
When: 10am-4pm, October 22-30
Where: Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Telford
Around the museum are hidden jars of ingredients. The challenge is to find all of them and write out a recipe for Freya, the resident witch, to put into her cauldron. A treat awaits for any completed spells.
Admission is free with entry to the museum.
Halloween Clay Drop-in
When: 11am-3pm, October 22
Where: Coalport China Museum, Telford
Coalport China Museum is hosting clay-sculpting sessions and encourage visitors to take inspiration from local ghost stories, historic characters, and mythical beasts.
Pro-clay crafters will be on hand to offer advice on how to make a great model, which can be taken home and painted.
The activity is free for Pass Plus ticket holders, or £2 for non-ticket holders. Booking is not required; visitors are invited to simply drop in.
Wonderland Halloween Extravaganza
When: Daytime: 10.30am-4pm, October 22-31, evening: 5pm-9pm, October 28-31
Where: Telford Town Park
Hosted at Telford Town Park, the 'daytime extravaganza' promises trick or treating, gingerbread decorating, a scavenger hunt, disco, and more. The 'evening extravaganza' will see fireworks, circus acts, magic shows, live actors, and rides. The website notes that activities are subject to the weather on the day.
Tickets are up to £19 each and can be booked at wonderlandmidlands.co.uk
Pumpkin carving and afternoon tea
When: 12pm-4pm, October 23-25
Where: Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford
A family event with pumpkin carving on the lawn, followed by a 'spooky afternoon tea' in the themed function room. The afternoon tea includes savoury and sweet treats as well as homemade scones.
Tickets cost £23.95 for adults and £16.95 for children, which includes a pumpkin. Visitors can book by calling the hotel on 01952 677269.
The Haunting of Gibside Folly
When: 8pm-10pm, October 29
Where: Quatt Village Hall, near Bridgnorth
A play following four friends who spend the night in a haunted folly who try to contact the spirit of a young girl who died there over 100 years ago.
Written by film producer Alan Birch, the play is rated PG and will involve projected imagery and special effects, as well as 'moments of extreme tension and terror'.
Tickets cost £10, and more information can be found at guide2.co.uk/shropshire