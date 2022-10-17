Notification Settings

Author James Patterson hosting overnight stay at Shrewsbury Prison for book launch

By Megan Howe

Thrill-seekers can experience an overnight stay at Shrewsbury's decommissioned Victorian prison - to mark the launch of thriller writer James Patterson's latest book, including a reading from the author himself.

Shrewsbury's former Dana prison

Billed as 'the world's most thrilling book premiere', Penguin Books UK is set to launch the latest instalment of Patterson's crime thriller series this month – Alex Cross: Triple Cross.

To celebrate, the publisher is hosting a book launch and preview in Shrewsbury prison - now a tourist attraction - on Tuesday, October 25, with an exclusive reading from Patterson himself.

Advert for James Patterson's overnight-stay book premiere at Shrewsbury Prison

Fans of James Patterson's work will have the chance to sign up for an immersive, overnight experience in the prison, where they’ll be surrounded by inmates and characters from the book.

Patterson said: “I’m excited to see the world of Alex Cross come to life for fans and influencers alike in Shrewsbury Prison in Shropshire – see you behind bars."

Author James Patterson

Tickets are now available for the book launch, where participants will receive an exclusive early copy of Triple Cross and hear the first chapter read by James Patterson himself.

Tickets are priced at £20 per person and are available by visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-worlds-most-thrilling-book-premiere-alex-crosstriple-cross-tickets-440220079107.

