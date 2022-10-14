Straw bale mountain is a hit at Attingham

A straw bale mountain has been created in Attingham's Field of Play

With woodland walks, pleasure grounds, deer park, walled garden and orchard, Attingham Park is truly a wonderful place to experience autumn.

The park's much loved Field of Play has been transformed, with families able to explore new heights on the straw bale mountain before tackling the straw-bale maze that, due to popular demand, is staying put until the end of the month.

A biodegradable air-drying clay craft pack is available to purchase at the park, encouraging visitors to make their own 'Forest Face' tree decoration to add to a grove in the park.

Rebekah Taylor, senior programming and partnerships officer, said: "Autumn is a special time of year at Attingham and we hope families will enjoy the opportunity to explore nature, have a great time and create memories together.

"Whether it’s a woodland walk or letting off steam on the straw bale maze and mountain, we look forward to welcoming everyone to Attingham."

The Outdoor Cinema also returns to Attingham next week, with scary and spooky themes to the evening’s entertainment with The Shining, The lost Boys and Hocus Pocus.