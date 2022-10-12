Things getting spooky with a packed weekend of events

Little ones enjoy Scarefest

With autumn well and truly rearing its golden-brown head and Shropshire so chock-full of fields of pumpkins awaiting their big day, it would be a travesty to not mention the wealth of spooky goings-on happening across the region from this weekend and beyond.

Alton Towers' Scarefest begins on Friday for the park's 15th celebration of the sinister season. Closer to home, Wednesday saw the start of Alderford Lake's Nightmare Island, an 18+ hair-raising wonderland not for the faint-hearted.

On a lighter note, farms have thrown open their doors for the now popular autumnal activity of pumpkin picking, with many heading to fields for the perfect pumpkin and family photo op. The teams at Little Wytheford Farm, Telford's Exotic Zoo, Apley Farm Shop and many more are ready and open to help families select their own spooky squashes with a range of Halloween-themed events.

Over the weekend, steampunk fans and curious onlookers are invited to Shrewsbury for a thrill-filled festival at St Mary's Church - the perfect setting for the spook-themed Victorian-esque sci-fi event filled with song, stalls and, I imagine, a fair bit of steam power.

If pumpkin-spiced lattes aren't your tipple of choice, there's a lot more to whet your appetite across the county this weekend.

On all weekend:

Historic Rally Festival - car fanatics are welcome at the Historic Rally Festival, which returns with a two-day motorsport event featuring stages at the iconic Ironbridge Power Station and Weston Park. £25 per day, or £40 for a weekend ticket.

Dough & Oil continue their Shrewsbury Castle takeover with The Bavarian Village, running from Thursday to Sunday. The free event features DJs, live music and a variety of food, craft ales, cocktails and German beer.

Telford International Centre is hosting the PCA Fitness and Bodybuilding Expo. Day tickets £28, weekend pass £48.

Friday:

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury , 6.30pm: Frankie Allen, the 'UK's most feared comedian', visits the iconic venue to deliver a set poised to offend the least offendable. Tickets £19.50.

Knock & Snitch, Oswestry , 7.00pm: Comedy & Cocktails featuring star of Pheonix Nights, Archie Kelly. Tickets £15.

Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton , 7.30pm: China Crisis perform the hits from their seven studio albums. Tickets £23.

Telford Theatre, Oakengates , 7.30pm: All-Star Superslam Wrestling. Adult £15.50, children £10.50.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury , 7.30pm: Crooners come to Shrewsbury with a brand new comedy musical that brings the Rat Pack back to the main stage. Adult £24.50, children £10.00.

The Firefly, Oakengates, 8pm: West Midlands rock bands Eternity Road and The Original Wanted perform originals and classics. Tickets £5.50.

Saturday:

Belmont Hall, Wellington , 9am-2pm: Bric-a-brac and collectors' table top sale.

Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton , 10am-2pm: Mushroom Mosey, a guided funghi foraging walk. Tickets £30.

St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury , 10am-4pm: Shrewsbury Steampunk Spooky Spectacular, entertainment, stalls, music, dancing, food & drink and more. Free entry.

Ellesmere Library , 11am: Author Ruthie Lockyer visits to talk about her book detailing her experiences as a young passenger on the shipwrecked RMS Hildebrand III. Tickets £3.

Severn Theatre, Shrewsbury , 2pm: Unbelievable Science presents captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics, and bonkers biology in this fun-for-all-the-family science extravaganza. Tickets from £10.

Shrewsbury College , 5.15pm & 8.15pm: Halloween showing of Hocus Pocus with Shrewsbury Outdoor Cinema. £9 for children, £14 for adults or £34 for a family ticket.

Oakengates Salvation Army, Telford , 7pm: Mixed voice Salvation Army choir from Sale, near Manchester, performs live. Ticket £3 for adults, £1 for children.

Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton , 7.30pm: The Band of the Mercian Regiment features Army Reserve musicians from all over the Midlands. Free, donations welcome.

Maidment Building, Shrewsbury School , 7.30pm: A Shropshire Lass, the narrated life of Mary Webb in poetry and song by the Shropshire Music Trust. Tickets free for under 25s, £16 for 25+.

Shrewsbury Abbey , 7.30pm: Abbey choir and organ concert for Christian Aid. Tickets £10 in advance, £15 on the door.

SpArC Bishops Castle , 7.30pm: Mid Wales Opera’s SmallStages presents a beautifully crafted one-act version of Puss in Boots. Adult £16, Child £8.

Miners Arms, Priest Weston , 8pm: Presenting an evening with solo electro-acoustic guitarist and vocalist, Steve Edwards. Free entry.

Belfrey Theatre, Wellington , 8pm: One Night With Elvis, with impersonator Andrew Memphis. Tickets £12.

Severn Theatre, Shrewsbury, 8pm: A night of live music replicating the experience of Pink Floyd live on stage in the 70s. £25

Sunday: