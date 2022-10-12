Dare you take a trip to Alderford Lake's Nightmare Island?

Alderford Lake are preparing for their horrifying Halloween event, Nightmare Island

Alderford Lake, near Whitchurch, a famously family-friendly favourite, has undergone a horrific transformation in the spirit of the spooky season.

The haunting, immersive horror experience, called Nightmare Island, promises to strike fear into the hearts of even the most seasoned of fright fans.

Brave guests will be transported to an old prison, where high-risk inmates and haunting spectres ensure their sentence will be terrifying, and their attempts to escape - thwarted.

Kelly Lowe, the lake's business development manager, said they had been preparing for years for the big event.

"We're really excited, we had fright-night three years ago that was amazing. With Covid, we didn't do anything for a couple of years, so it's really good to be back.

"We've learned lots of lessons, from what's worked and not worked, and now we're ready to go. It's going to be great."

Alderford Lake recommends the attraction for those over 18, but children aged 13 to 17 can attend if accompanied by an adult.

The experience is entirely outdoors and features a boat journey, so appropriate clothing is required.

The attraction will run from Wednesday, October 12, to October 31 from 6pm-10pm.