Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to shut so wood containing 'corrosive' acid can be removed

By Paul Jenkins

Bridgnorth's historic cliff railway will be closed again for a day for further work on the undercarriages of the passenger compartments.

Tuesday's could be one of a number of temporary closures for upgrades to the railway, which has been carrying passengers between high and low town since 1892 - it is thought to be the oldest funicular railway in the country.

An initial closure took place on Wednesday, September 28 for essential maintenance but engineers decided an alternative material should be used due to the corrosive effect of tannic acid which occurs within oak.

It will be applied on Tuesday, and a survey of the electrical controls and driving mechanisms of the undertaken by consultants from Leicestershire.

Railway chairman Dr Malvern Tipping said: “The undercarriages tend not to be noticed by our passengers, but are an important component, because they carry and transport the passenger cabins.

"As per my request, the existing oak timbers will be replaced with new steel parts.

"Oak is a wonderful building material which I like to use elsewhere, but it comprises a great deal of tannic acid which has a corrosive effect on ferrous metals - therefore, it has to go.

"Our metal fabricators will provide a better alternative in the form of steel. The closures are an inconvenience, but enable us to provide for the future. We are keeping people informed via regular updates on the news page of our website.”

For more information on the railway, visit bridgnorthcliffrailway.co.uk.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

