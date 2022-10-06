Blists Hill named among the top seven open air museums in the UK

Heavy Hose Weekend at Blists Hill Museum in Telford. In Picture: Cora Evans 10, Anja Morris 11, Brad the 12 year hold Shirehorse and Selina Berridge from Redditch.

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been named in The Times and Sunday Times' list of the best open-air museums in the UK.

Visitors to the museum can step back in time to the Victorian period, with a range of shops and cottages to explore, as well as traditional food and sweets.

Staff at the museum dress-up in Victorian clothing to give visitors a real feel for the period, while craftspeople demonstrate their trade in the recreated working town.

Blists Hill also runs a number of special events throughout the year, including the Heavy Horse Weekend, as well as Easter events, Christmas Weekends and more.

A spokesperson from The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said: "We’re delighted to see that Blists Hill Victorian Town has been named as one of the best open air museums in the UK by The Times and The Sunday Times.

"Congratulations to the Blists Hill team, and to all the other museums who made it onto the list."

Other top open air museums include Beamish, the Living Museum of the North, in County Durham, Ryedale Folk Museum, in North Yorkshire and Chiltern Open Air Museum in Buckinghamshire.