Shropshire libraries buck trend to celebrate rise in visitors

Shrewsbury Library

The council has reported soaring figures for library attendance over the last 12 months.

The region's libraries are bucking the national trend of declining library usage, as the most recent research from Statista demonstrates a gradual, national decrease since 2005.

Despite this, people in Shropshire are turning out for their libraries, having increased their library visits by 60 per cent since this time last year.

Special events such as Dungeons & Dragons, author visits and creative writing sessions have seen attendance figures rise by a staggering 412 per cent in the same period.

Book lending is also up by ten per cent.

Cecilia Motley, the council's cabinet member for health and communities, said: "We are delighted to see the people of Shropshire clearly value the libraries service and are making good use of it.

Rob Gittins, cabinet member for culture and digital, added: "Whether it’s open mic poetry, author events, creative writing, Dungeons & Dragons, or learning how to trace your family tree, our libraries open up a world of knowledge and entertainment for everyone from 0 to 100+ years old.