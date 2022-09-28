Take the Halloween Trail at Chester Zoo

Blue Komodo Viper

The zoo's free ‘Luna’s Lost Spell Halloween Trail’ takes place from October 1-31 and along the indoor trail, visitors will encounter the Komodo Dragon, Gaboon Viper, Poison Dart Frogs, Blue Komodo Viper, Tarantula and the upside-down Jellyfish.

Guests can visit six animal stations to learn spellbinding facts about the animals while collecting letters to form a word.

Once visitors uncover the magic word, they’ll be rewarded with a sweet treat.

Using augmented reality, guests can scan a QR code with their phone to reveal each letter with a fun, interactive experience then stamp the letters onto a postcard.

Gemma Bamford, Chester Zoo’s Admissions and Membership Manager, said: “Halloween is the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the unknown species Chester Zoo is home to, inspiring visitors to care for our more unusual and extraordinary animals that may just shock, surprise or spook you!”

The trail is free to all visitors who purchase admission tickets and will take around two hours to complete.

The theme of the trail is linked to the BIAZA Vital Venom and Practical Poisons campaign which aims to raise awareness of the ‘cool, perhaps creepy, but crucial creatures venomous and poisonous’.

During October, Chester Zoo is running a Halloween-themed bus tour where guests are driven to each of the six locations on the trail before the zoo opens, as well as stopping off a Fruit Bat Forest to see the bats in the light before the lights go down.