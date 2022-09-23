Severn Valley Railway returns to diesel-hauled services again after more lineside fires

Volunteer: Rob Wilson from Whitchurch

The heritage railway made the announcement at around 6.30pm on Friday, stating that it will run only diesel-hauled services "until further notice".

It's the fourth time bosses at the railway have made the decision this year to suspend steam services after sparks from the locomotives set fire to the dry vegetation alongside the track.

Last weekend the railway withdrew its newly overhauled Hagley Hall locomotive midway through its four-day Autumn Steam Gala last weekend after it started three blazes along the railway.

Now, similar action has been taken, with the heritage railway saying it will review the situation on Monday, October 3, after the Autumn Diesel Bash which takes place over the first weekend of October.