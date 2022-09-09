Sneak peek of £28 million Flaxmill Maltings revamp ahead of grand reopening

Alastair Godfrey, project lead for Historic England, at the Flaxmill Maltings

After a £28 million, eight-year restoration programme, a new visitor centre, cafe and four floors of offices for around 300 workers have been created, and will open this Saturday.

The site was a flax mill for 89 years and then a maltings for 90. It has been closed for the last 35 years, and what was once a hive of hard work became dull and dilapidated.

But now it has been given a new lease of life, and the Shropshire Star was invited for a sneak peek ahead of the reopening.

Kate Winsall and Tamsin Foster from Historic England

With bright neon signs and interactive panels amid a low-lit room, the visitor exhibition has a slight feel of an underground warehouse nightclub.

The eye cannot fail to be drawn to the interactive flax mill story section, where digital images of the outside of the building and the inside alternate, and a touch screen walks you through different periods in its history up to the present day.

It blends the contemporary with the historic, with several stations having items you can pick up, feel or listen to, as well as historic pictures, paintings and other exhibits. It's a must-visit for proud Salopians who want to learn more about the town's history, and has plenty of interactive exhibits to pique the interest of youngsters.

Also on the ground floor is the brand new Turned Wood Cafe - offering a plant-based and vegan menu - and a gift shop with mugs, books, bags and more.

Former Barley manager Alan Griffith, 81, from Harmer Hill

Among those in attendance was former barley manager Alan Griffith, aged 81, who worked at the maltings from 1964 to 1976. He was impressed by the visitor centre, and enjoyed reminiscing on how it used to be.

"I started off as a chemist but I got promoted to the management side," he said. "I loved it here, it was a good grounding for me. Everyone lived close by.

"All the malters here used to get two pints of Ansells Bitter a day. Can you imagine that now? With health and safety and operating heavy machinery? I don't suppose the people working in the offices will be having a couple of pints at work."

He added: "I think it's going to be a great visitor place for Shropshire."

Alan also paid tribute to the work of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, a group lead by Castlefields and Ditherington councillor Alan Mosley, which he said has done a "massive" amount of work to help bring the site back to life.

Another enjoying a sneak peek was Paul Grove, who lived at the site for around a year when his dad Leonard worked at the maltings as a foreman.

Paul Grove lived on the site when his father Leonard worked there

"It used to be like an adventure playground for me," he said. "The malt used to be damp on the floor so I'd ride my bike and put the rear brakes on and skid across the floor. We used to play in the kiln as well when it was boiling hot."

He added: "It was a crying shame that it was closed for 35 years and had deteriorated. But it's amazing to see the transformation. I'm sure my dad would be impressed."

Hannah Talbot from Historic England

Tim Greensmith, associate architect from Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios, told how when structural experts were brought in, they were crawling through scaffolding in the dark. He described the transformation as "awesome".

"I'm an architect so I was optimistic we could do it, but when we came here it looked like a big job."

Owners Matt Grant-Dix Williams and Jody-Lea Grant-Dix Williams