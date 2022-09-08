Severn Valley Railway celebrates £475,000 refurb of its loco shed

Martin White, head of engineering at the Severn Valley Railway, shows visitors around the new locomotive shed

The project has seen the transformation of the shed, which hosts the locomotives at the heritage railway.

The work to the shed has seen a new roof with translucent panels and new cladding in place. State-of-the-art LED lighting will use a fraction of the energy previously consumed, providing vastly improved illumination, and a 6.3 tonne crane has been installed which will make overhaul and maintenance of the SVR’s steam locomotives much easier and more efficient.

Two of the impressive SVR locomotives in the shed at Bridgnorth

Money was raised from sponsors and donations, and in a separate follow-up appeal, £16,000 was raised to add an epoxy resin coating to the shed floor which means a lighter, brighter and safer workplace for the railway’s volunteers and staff.

Volunteer project manager Antony Bartlam and the head of traction and rolling stock Martin White were on hand at the unveiling of the shed to talk to donors and invited guests about how the SVR managed to deliver the project on time and on budget despite spiralling costs.

It will be the first of two celebrations at the railway this week, with the newly overhauled 4930 engine 'Hagley Hall' being unveiled tomorrow and on display at the weekend ahead of its starring role at the Autumn Steam Gala later this month,

Visitors will get chance to see both engines and the newly refurbished shed when the SVR opens its doors on Saturday and Sunday.

They will get chance to see some of the normally hidden areas of the railways as part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days week,