Popular plant fair coming to grounds of Weston Park

The Weston Park Plant Hunters’ Fair will take place on September 11

Tickets are now available for Weston Park Autumn Plant Hunters’ Fair, which will run from 10am-4pm.

There is also a special reduced entry price for the plant fair, gardens and parkland of £4 when buying an advance ticket.

Organiser Janet Blow, of Plant Hunters' Fairs, said: “We are looking forward to a colourful and busy end to the plant fair season.

"Now’s the time to make the most of the late sun and get out and enjoy your garden, and Plant Hunters’ Fairs are a great place to pick up some plants to add some late colour to your garden or even to get ahead for spring with bulbs and plants to get planted now for an early show of colour.

"There will be a great line-up of specialist nurseries attending to create a plant lovers' paradise.

"If you are new to gardening, the stall holders are always happy to share their expertise to help you select the best plants for your own unique garden."

Visitors can also explore the gardens at Weston Park.

Anyone without a pre-purchased ticket will pay £8 on the gate.