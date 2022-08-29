Richard Hammond gets in the slow lane at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Richard Hammond at Shrewsbury Steam Rally. Photo: Chris Warrender.

Hammond, who now presents The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson and James May, was at Onslow Park on Monday as the bank holiday event came to an end.

Magnificent steam engines stole the show at the rally, taking visitors back in time.

There were vintage and veteran vehicles of every size shape and age, from tractors and commercial vehicles to mopeds and old fashioned prams.

Organisers said the two-day show attracted record crowds, all keen to return after the pandemic.

As well as more than 240 static displays, the rally included a tractor-pulling competition and demonstrations of historic farming and rural skills, including blacksmithing, ploughing with shire horses and steam-powered cultivating.