Richard Hammond gets in the slow lane at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

By Sue Austin

He's normally seen in much faster vehicles, but former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond embraced the slower side of life when he attended the Shrewsbury Steam Rally.

Richard Hammond at Shrewsbury Steam Rally. Photo: Chris Warrender.
Richard Hammond at Shrewsbury Steam Rally. Photo: Chris Warrender.

Hammond, who now presents The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson and James May, was at Onslow Park on Monday as the bank holiday event came to an end.

Magnificent steam engines stole the show at the rally, taking visitors back in time.

Richard Hammond at Shrewsbury Steam Rally. Photo: Chris Warrender.
Richard Hammond at Shrewsbury Steam Rally. Photo: Chris Warrender.

There were vintage and veteran vehicles of every size shape and age, from tractors and commercial vehicles to mopeds and old fashioned prams.

Organisers said the two-day show attracted record crowds, all keen to return after the pandemic.

Richard Hammond at Shrewsbury Steam Rally. Photo: Chris Warrender.

As well as more than 240 static displays, the rally included a tractor-pulling competition and demonstrations of historic farming and rural skills, including blacksmithing, ploughing with shire horses and steam-powered cultivating.

There was even an old fashioned fairground for the young and young at heart.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

