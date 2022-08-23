Fun events for £10 or less in Shropshire this bank holiday weekend

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021 at Telford Town Park/QE11 Arena..

Whether you're looking for a relaxing day out, or a day full of fun activities, here is our list of ideas for great days out, and children's attractions in the region with entry costing £10 or less:

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2022

Telford & Wrekin Council are hosting the annual Telford Balloon Fiesta.

The free to attend event is being held at Telford Town Park, and will be running on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All three days of events will have live entertainment, plus lots of activities for children and families to enjoy.

The event kicks off at 5pm on Friday till 9pm, then runs from 12pm until 10pm on Saturday, and then will be from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.

It is a free to attend event which will see the skies filled with amazingly designed hot-air balloons, including a special alien designed balloon which has landed this year.

Full details can be found on the event's Facebook page fb.me/e/7TLLH39MB

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021 at Telford Town Park/QE11 Arena. In Picture: The Night Glow..

Market Drayton Carnival

On Saturday, August 27, the Market Drayton Carnival returns.

The event will take place all day Saturday, from 9am to 9pm, with lots of activities including live performances, a street market, a fairground and a parade.

The carnival will be taking place at High Street, Market Drayton.

Full event details can be found on the Facebook page facebook.com/events/987539265277634

Children on the Peter Pan float during the Market Drayton Carnival parade.

Summer of silly science and meet the Minions!

Throughout the Summer at Telford Centre, there have been free meet and greet photo opportunities with the popular minions Bob and Kevin.

This bank holiday weekend will be the last weekend they will be around in Telford Centre.

Organisers say that on Saturday, August 27, people are encouraged to "come and join the fun."

They say it is a free to attend fun event with 'crazy experiments and science fun including slime making, air rockets and fizzy cookies'.

Full details can be found on the Telford Centre website at telfordcentre.com/whats-on/events/summer-of-silly-science/

Shrewsbury Steam Rally

The annual Shrewsbury Steam Rally is returning this bank holiday weekend with activities available for the whole family.

The two-day event is taking place on Sunday and Monday at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury.

There will be many vintage steam-powered vehicles of all shapes and sizes available to view, including steam-powered engines, lorries, cars, historic military vehicles and much more.

Along with the sights of the classic vehicles, there will be plenty of food and drink stalls, as well as a licensed bar and a fairground to keep children entertained.

Children aged 5-15 can enter for £1, while under 5s can enter for free. Adult tickets cost £16.

Car parking is free.

Full details can be found on the event website shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk

Sentinel Waggons to attend the Shrewsbury Steam Rally event at Onslow Park

RAF Cosford Spitfire family run and family dash

Held at RAF Museum Midlands on Sunday, August 28, there will be a range of family events including the Spitfire 10K, Spitfire family run, Spitfire family dash.

The races will take place at the Hangar 1 and loop around the RAF museum, past iconic aircraft along the way.

Participants will be rewarded with an unique medal on completion.

Full event details can be found on the RAF museum website rafmuseum.org.uk/midlands/whats-going-on/events/spitfire-family-run-and-spitfire-family-dash/

Telford Town Park

Telford Town Park is a fun day out for families and children, with lots to do for all.

Several facilities and activities are on offer such as adventure golf, play areas for kids to enjoy, cycling routes, walking trails and Sky Reach which is now open for summer, and a lot more.

The Sky Reach allows visitors to set off on a journey throughout the woodland of Telford Park on the sky reach ropes course.

Full information on all the activities and park info can be found on the website telfordtownpark.co.uk/info/27/things_to_do

Inflata Nation - Inflatable Theme Park Telford

Telford's Inflata Nation is a super fun indoor inflatable theme park with endless fun for families and children, as well as adults.

There are a whole host of activities such as a bouncy wall-to-wall arena, mega drop slides, a gladiator podium, a bouncy ball pool and so much more.

Entry for under fours start at £5.99, ages four to 15 are £10.99 and it is the same price for adults too. Group discounts are available of 15 per cent for groups of 10 or more, plus there are other offers on the website to reduce costs.

Full information and booking info can be found at inflatanation.com/

Cae Glas Park Oswestry

Cae Glas Park is a seven-acre park in Oswestry and one of the major tourist attractions in the area.

With a children's play area, games and activities available, it can be a popular place to visit during the summer holidays.

Games such as crazy golf, tennis, bowling and football can be played - with a range of prices, starting at £1.50 for adults and 50p for juniors.