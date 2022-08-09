Tickets released for Steam in Lights festive experience at Severn Valley Railway

Steam in Lights at SVR

The immersive Steam in Lights experience will take place from November 18, through the run up to Christmas, with more light displays and improved on-board music and narration.

Steam in Lights at SVR Photo: Stu Millership

Starting at Bridgnorth station, the illuminated Steam in Lights train travels 'around the world,' passing a variety of dioramas that can only be seen from the train.

Events manager Lewis Maddox said: “This year, we’re really upping the magical feeling of our Steam in Lights trains.

“There’s a whole new theme to the experience, and we’re keeping the details under wraps because we don’t want to spoil the surprise.

"What we can guarantee is a journey across the globe, which you’ll only be able to see from the train, and it won’t just be on land either."

As visitors travel to Hampton Loade, they will be accompanied by on-board music and voice-over, with individual sound systems hidden in each private compartment.

On the return journey, the Severn Valley Railway will bring a musical party to the train with glow sticks provided to each group.

Tickets are available for both private compartments or reserved tables.

The services depart from Bridgnorth on selected dates between November 18 and December 23.