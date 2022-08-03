Chance for Beatrix Potter fans to pay homage in south Shropshire this month

SOUTH PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 1/08/22 Getting ready for a Beatrix Potter celebration, organiser Margaret Edwards, of Ludlow, at St Giles Church, Ludford..

Margaret Edwards, of EJ Poyners general draper and children's outfitter in Broad Street, has been a collector of all things Potter for "more than 30 years."

She is also a big supporter of the picturesque St Giles Church, in Ludford, and decided to put two and two together and put on a special fundraising exhibition. Miss Edwards has organised other exhibitions in the town previously, including one of vintage wedding dresses which started out at Ludford and went "on tour" to St Laurence's in the town centre.

"I've loved Beatrix Potter stories from being a youngster and that's what gave me the idea for this latest exhibition," said Miss Edwards. "I have quite a lot of items that I've got them all in a great showcase."

The exhibition, called Beatrix Potter - a floral celebration will be held on August 19, 20, 21 and 22. The opening hours will be 10am to 4pm except on the Sunday when the doors will be open from 1 to 4pm.

There will be teas and coffees for refreshment and a tombola and raffles to raise more cash for the upkeep of the church.

Helen Beatrix Potter was a writer, artist and illustrator who is best known for her children's books featuring animals, such as The Tale of Peter Rabbit. She died on December 22, 1943.