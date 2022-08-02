Shropshire man who met Picasso has an exhibition of his own stunning art put on show

Hanging work, ready for an exhibition, daughters of Peter Crosland (left-right) Victoria Chambers, Clare Crosland, and Edwina Chambers, at Shrewsbury..

Peter Crosland died at the age of 86 in 2006 and had lived in Wem from 1957 to 1970 and latterly until his death near Welshpool but his son Charles said he was very publicity shy.

Now though, Charles, who lives in Shropshire has organised what is being called A Modest Celebration of his modest father's original oil paintings which were created over 50 years. His work can be viewed upstairs in the Palmer's of Shrewsbury building, in Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, from Tuesday, August 2, to Saturday, August 6.

"He was an unusual character with an unusual painting style," said Charles. There is a piece called The Last Cabinet meeting, showing crazy looking figures around the Cabinet table which he says is one of the works that seems "strangely relevant in these times."

Peter Crosland was born in Lancashire and fought in the British Army against the Japanese in Burma from 1940 to 1946. He had a number of what Charles describes as "narrow escapes" including being the only soldier of his unit to survive one particular action.

Mr Crosland believes his father's painting style was a result of his wartime experiences of the horrors of war. But, although he spoke his mind, he was not interested in publicity. He had been recognised as a talent in 1962 by a French art historian.

He had also met Pablo Picasso through an art dealer friend. "He met him in Paris," said Charles.