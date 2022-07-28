Telford's Exotic Zoo opens jungle cafe

Scott Adams and Michaela Kelly feeding the cafes new resident

The cafe opening marks the first year of operation for the attraction's home at Telford Town Park, coming just two days after the anniversary of the move.

Staff at Telford's Exotic Zoo are excited to welcome visitors to the new cafe

The new venue is complete with jungle murals, animal sculptures and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

An extra entrance from the town park allows hungry guests to visit the cafe without entering the zoo.

Owner, Scott Adams, said moving to the site has given the zoo an exciting chance to expand.

Scott said: "It's something that we've always wanted to do. Now we're on a much bigger site, it's given us the opportunity to do it.

"The cafe is a great addition to the town park, as well as being part of the zoo it's a fun and engaging place for people to visit.

Owner Scott Adams with leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies

"We pride ourselves on keeping entry prices low, but unfortunately our costs have gone up. We have more staff and our electricity bill has gone up.

"The cafe is a way to keep prices low as well as giving families a fun and affordable option to grab something to eat when they visit the town centre."

As well as exploring the new cafe, visitors can stop by the new family of capybara, or check-up on the young genet, Kamari, who was born at the zoo last August.

The staff at the award winning zoo are looking forward to welcoming visitors over the summers holidays.

Scott added: "The summer holidays are a really important and exciting time for us. The best thing people can do to support us is to come and check out the new cafe."