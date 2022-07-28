Days left for volunteers to raise £12,000 for Shropshire heritage railway floor project

The hugely popular Severn Valley Railway in Bridgnorth on Jubilee day

The Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust is raising the money to provide a new safety floor for the Bridgnorth Locomotive Works and has set a deadline of July 31 for the end of an online campaign on Just Giving.

Restoration of Bridgnorth Locomotive Works is almost complete but it became clear that the concrete floor also needed a bit of tender loving care, too. And the money was asked for before machinery comes back in or it would be too late.

A healthy £3,000 had already been pledged but an extra £12,000 was needed.

A spokesman said: "There will not be a second chance because epoxy resin cannot be laid once the facility is full and once the surface has been contaminated by inevitable spills, as it would not stick."

They want to coat the 1,200 sq-m surface with epoxy resin to increase safety and enhance the floor visually. It should also last longer.

The spokesman added: "A more robust surface will prevent spills from contaminating the concrete and provide a surface that can be cleaned and kept in good condition, reducing slip hazards. Walkways and fire exits can also be marked out. In addition, the red coating will help reduce glare when welding."

By the end of Thursday some 66 per cent of the online target had been met.

The Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust supports vital rolling stock, infrastructure and educational projects to protect and preserve the Railway so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Since it was formed 10 years ago they have raised huge amounts of money from generous donors.

Most recently 3,000 donors, and grant makers raised £475,000 has been raised for desperately-needed improvements to the locomotive works.