Fun photos of the Queen's Baton Relay in Telford as it travels by boat and even elephant

On the second day of its visit to Shropshire, the relay started Tuesday off by greeting the sunrise at the top of The Wrekin.
Form there it travelled to Ironbridge, where it was carried on a horse-drawn cart through Blists Hill accompanied by 'Queen Victoria', then on a coracle on the River Severn and under the landmark Iron Bridge.
What a wonderful welcome at @IronbridgeGMT this morning for the Queen’s Baton Relay and we even got to see Queen Victoria!— West Midlands Police Commonwealth Games 2022 (@CG2022_WMP) July 19, 2022
👸🏼☀️🎉#QBR2022 #B2022Police pic.twitter.com/Dma6EhJr3g
Then there was a short trip by metal elephant through Ironbridge.
Later, when the relay was on its way to Newport, it took to a tractor as it travelled through the grounds of Harper Adams University.