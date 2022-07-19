Fun photos of the Queen's Baton Relay in Telford as it travels by boat and even elephant

The Queen's Baton Relay in Telford & Wrekin

On the second day of its visit to Shropshire, the relay started Tuesday off by greeting the sunrise at the top of The Wrekin.

Form there it travelled to Ironbridge, where it was carried on a horse-drawn cart through Blists Hill accompanied by 'Queen Victoria', then on a coracle on the River Severn and under the landmark Iron Bridge.

A giant metal elephant was part of the relay in Ironbridge

The baton takes a coracle trip on the River Severn at Ironbiridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The relay passed under crowds on the Iron Bridge

What a wonderful welcome at @IronbridgeGMT this morning for the Queen’s Baton Relay and we even got to see Queen Victoria!



👸🏼☀️🎉#QBR2022 #B2022Police pic.twitter.com/Dma6EhJr3g — West Midlands Police Commonwealth Games 2022 (@CG2022_WMP) July 19, 2022

Then there was a short trip by metal elephant through Ironbridge.

The baton takes a trip through Harper Adams agricultural university by tractor. Photo: @TelfordCops.