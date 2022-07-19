Notification Settings

Fun photos of the Queen's Baton Relay in Telford as it travels by boat and even elephant

From a coracle to a horse-drawn cart and even a life-size metal elephant, the Queen's Baton Relay took a variety of modes of transport as it passed though Telford & Wrekin.

The Queen's Baton Relay in Telford & Wrekin
On the second day of its visit to Shropshire, the relay started Tuesday off by greeting the sunrise at the top of The Wrekin.

Form there it travelled to Ironbridge, where it was carried on a horse-drawn cart through Blists Hill accompanied by 'Queen Victoria', then on a coracle on the River Severn and under the landmark Iron Bridge.

A giant metal elephant was part of the relay in Ironbridge
The baton takes a coracle trip on the River Severn at Ironbiridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.
The relay passed under crowds on the Iron Bridge

Then there was a short trip by metal elephant through Ironbridge.

The baton takes a trip through Harper Adams agricultural university by tractor. Photo: @TelfordCops.

Later, when the relay was on its way to Newport, it took to a tractor as it travelled through the grounds of Harper Adams University.

