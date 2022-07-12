Jennifer Astbury, Weston’s head of estate operations, and a young visitor enjoy the new play equipment

Weston Park's Woodland Adventure Playground has seen new interactive equipment added in the first phase of a three-year development.

Five new pieces of equipment, aimed at younger children, have been installed including the Little Beavers Stream, the Theatre and Music Cottage, a butterfly seesaw and two eco spinners.

Jennifer Astbury, head of estate operations, said: “The first pieces of equipment installed in this upgrade are designed to encourage children in the early years stage to explore, interact and discover more about their surroundings.

“It’s very important to us that everything we do is as environmentally-friendly as possible, so every effort has been made to make these pieces sustainable and inclusive so all children can enjoy the playground.

“It’s the perfect place to bring your youngsters to let off some excess energy while exploring and learning about the world around them.”

The Theatre and Music Cottage will allow youngsters to play drums and a xylophone, discover the interactive desk and practise their climbing skills to get over and through the cottage.

The Little Beavers Stream is an activity-packed ground level play area which offers the richness of home-themed play that toddlers love, while being accessible for children who might not be able to use conventional play equipment.

The butterfly seesaw takes classic seesawing to new heights – and thanks to a clever spring design, it works even when the number of children is unequal or even when only one child wants to play.

And the two new eco spinners, made out of recycled ocean waste, will provide hours of entertainment for children visiting the site.