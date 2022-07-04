'Woof, growl, bark!' - That's pooch language for Ludlow Dog Day is back!

Ludlow Dog Day is back after being cancelled for two years in a row

Held in the beautiful grounds of Stokesay Court, approximately six miles north of Ludlow and just off the A49, the seventh Ludlow Dog Day is to take place on July 24.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "The day is all about fun for the whole family, particularly our furry friends.

"Dogs can take part in over 20 competitions, from the scruffiest mutt and the fastest sausage eater to the best in show.

"There will be have-a-go events such as dog agility, gun dog scurry and fun dog racing.

"And there will be dog display demonstrations throughout the day, including many past favourites along with new additions such as ‘Bob Hogg’s Dog and Ducks’ – a must see!"

As well as the doggy events there are plenty of stalls to enjoy - whether selling dog and country related goods or pampering to human needs such as the food stalls, the popular tea tent and the Hobsons Bar.

As a result of the money this event has raised in the previous six years, Ludlow Rotary Club been able to distribute over £120,000 to a range of charities and community organisations.

This years’ chosen charities are Hope House Children’s Hospices who provide care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families from Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales.

Also benefitting will be St Michael’s Hospice, Hereford who provide care for patients affected by a terminal illness and their families.

Ludlow Rotary Cares, which provides small grants to help local charities and organisations make a real difference in the community, will also be getting a share of the funds raised.

A spokesperson added: "If you are looking for a wonderful day out in support of three very great causes, make your way to Stokesay Court on July 24. Gates open at 10am."