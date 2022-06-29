Safari park celebrates love in all shapes and forms during Pride Month

A same-sex pair of lorikeets pose for a picture (Photo credit: Keeper Laura Hodgkins).

At the daily penguin talks in the park’s discovery trail, keepers have been pointing out Frodo and Arnie, a pair of male Humboldt penguins who have been a couple since 2020 and are currently testing out parenthood, by incubating a rock.

The couple are often seen either in their nesting box, sharing their parental duties, or preening each other or displaying natural courtship behaviours.

Amy Sewell, head of the discovery trail, said: "Arnie and Frodo are one of our strongest penguin pairs.

Humboldt penguins Frodo and Arnie, are aspiring parents, currently practising by incubating a rock

"It’s great that they’re both interested in nesting and are spending so much time incubating a rock, as it means that we can give them the opportunity to incubate a fertile egg if we need to.

"Humboldt penguins usually lay two eggs, but often tend to pay more attention to the larger egg, meaning the smaller egg might not hatch.

"By allowing Frodo and Arnie to care for the smaller egg and raise the chick, it means that we could have more successful hatchings, with a greater number of healthy chicks being raised by loving parents, even if biologically the chick isn’t theirs.

Elsewhere in the Park, the rainbow lorikeets have also shown how different relationships can help the success of their species.

Not only can same-sex pairs be found in the nesting boxes, but some of the park’s most successful breeders are a ‘throuple’, consisting of two males and a female.

A monogamous pair of male lorikeets, sharing a rose. (Photo credit: Keeper Laura Hodgkins)

Lorikeet keeper Laura Hodgkins said: "As a keeper here at West Midland Safari Park and someone who is a part of the LGBT+ community, I am proud to work for a company that wants to celebrate Pride.

"Some of the animals here at the park are also a proud part of the community, including our rainbow lorikeets.

"We have several monogamous, same-sex pairs and two sets of ‘throuples’ within the flock, who have very naturally partnered up and have even gone on to rearing chicks, some of which have raised ten or more chicks.

"The ‘throuples’ tend to start as two males, who then accept a female into their group as a surrogate.

"They have been very successful breeders, showing that diversifying relationships can have an evolutionary advantage.

"It’s just wonderful to see that even in the animal kingdom, love is accepted in all shapes and forms."

Keepers laid out nectar to create a rainbow of rainbow lorikeets, to celebrate Pride Month