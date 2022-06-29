Notification Settings

Award winning falconry attraction seeking new home in Mid Wales

A multi-award-winning visitor attraction is urgently seeking a new home in Mid Wales.

Barry Macdonald and Luce Green with two of their birds of prey
Falconry Experience Wales, which has been based near Machynlleth for 20 years, is hunting for a smallholding to rent, with accommodation for the owners and its family of birds of prey.

The business, which is run by Barry Macdonald and Luce Green, would ideally like to stay in Mid Wales but needs a smallholding which has farm buildings or an area for enclosures and flying the birds.

Barry said: “We could link in with an existing tourism business because many of our guests, who travel from across the UK and abroad, stay locally in hotels and B&Bs. On some of our experiences, lunch is included.”

The business is a multi-award winner - Outdoor Venue of the Year and Small Business of the Year at the Welsh Hospitality Awards in 2018 and 2019 and Wildlife Experience of the Year 2022.

Falconry Experience Wales has falcons, hawks, red kites, a white tailed sea eagle, a bald eagle and many owl species in its collection.

The business works with popular TV wildlife presenter Iolo Williams and organises guided raptor educational days for small groups.

Falconry Experience Wales’ current home is set in 120 acres of oak woods and rolling hills.

Barry and Luce have worked with raptors for more than 30 years, having had an active background in wildlife conservation in the UK and abroad.

Anyone who can help find a new home for Falconry Experience Wales is asked to email falconryexperiencewales@gmail.com or call 01654 700317.

Falconry Experience Wales is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

