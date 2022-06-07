Shropshire town gears up for festival as final preparations are made to welcome visitors

Ludlow Fringe Festival, left, festival director Anita Bigsby, and community and education co-ordinator Jess Laurie, at Ludlow Castle.

The 10th annual festival, which is seen as a vital warm up event on the road to Edinburgh Fringe, will be launched with the first Ludlow Carnival for 15 years.

The eco-carnival will see floats on foot or cycle process from Ludlow Brewery to Castle Square at 3pm on June 18.

Puppets of animals, creatures and all things to represent the theme Beautiful Earth have been made by local artists, social groups, school children and volunteers over the past few months and the colourful display is set to launch the festival with a bang.

Anita Bigsby, festival director, said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring a carnival back to Ludlow.

“It is a real community event and there’s something for everyone. We’re really looking forward to welcoming people from far and wide to have a great time celebrating our beautiful earth.

“We are celebrating the eco theme at every opportunity - from using recyclable or recycled materials in all our workshops, business and children in the town making a pledge of what they can do to prevent global warming and even down to using reusable cable ties.”

A colourful and vibrant vine-like artwork has also been created by local young artists across shop windows throughout the town to further incorporate the Beautiful Earth theme, with hidden artworks for children to find on the trail.

Shops have also signed up to become friends of Ludlow Fringe Festival and have a sticker in the window to show their support.

The town is gearing up to welcome thousands of people as this year’s event is set to be the biggest and best yet.

At the festival in 2021, despite delivering it during the last four weeks of lockdown, there were audiences of around 13,000 people, 65 per cent of whom were visiting from outside the local SY8 postcode area.

This year acts will perform at a variety of locations across the town between June 18 and July 10.

The festival will see TV comic and impressionist Alistair McGowan perform, as well as Rob Newman, Ivo Graham, Daniel and Gabriella Martinez Flamenco, Old Time Sailors, Electric Swing Orchestra and the Kakatsiki African Drummers - and much more.

It will also feature poetry readings, a performance of Macbeth at Ludlow Castle, an exhibition by artist Frances Clarke, Bhangra Tots Family Dance, a comic art masterclass, puppet shows, magician The Great Baldini and Cabaret at the Brewery.

Events range from free and pay what you can, to tickets priced between £5 and £20.