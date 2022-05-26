Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hollywood superstar Gal Gadot spotted filming spy movie scenes at RAF Cosford

By Thomas ParkesTelfordAttractionsPublished: Comments

Hollywood superstar Gal Gadot has been spotted at the RAF Museum in Cosford filming scenes for upcoming Netflix American spy film Heart of Stone.

Gal Gadot was filming scenes for the upcoming Netflix production 'Heart of Stone' at the RAF Museum in Cosford, Shropshire. Photo: SplashNews.com
Gal Gadot was filming scenes for the upcoming Netflix production 'Heart of Stone' at the RAF Museum in Cosford, Shropshire. Photo: SplashNews.com

The Wonder Woman actress – who stars as Rachel Stone – was seen with a facial injury as she filmed scenes at the popular attraction on Wednesday.

The scenes centred around a former RAF Hercules C-130 transport plane on display outside the museum, which remained open to the public during filming.

It comes after the 37-year-old was joined by her co-star Jamie Dornan, whose role in the film has not yet been revealed, to shoot scenes for Heart Of Stone in London last week.

The film's plot is being kept tightly under wraps while many of the stars' roles have not been revealed. So far, the film is being described only as a spy thriller.

In September last year, Gal was announced to be leading the cast of Heart of Stone playing the role of Rachel Stone. Also joining the cast are Sophie Okonedo, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighöfer, while Tom Harper is directing.

The movie is being developed by Skydance Media, the production company behind projects such as Mission: Impossible: Fallout, The Old Guard and Annihilation. Netflix secured the rights to the movie after a competitive and heated bidding war.

It comes after an A-list cast from BBC's Great Expectations – including the likes of Olivia Colman and Tom Hardy – descended on Shrewsbury earlier this week.

A spokeswoman for RAF Museum said: "I can confirm that Netflix were present filming at the location and Gal Gadot was present."

Attractions
Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Showbiz
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News