Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

History buffs set date for visit to Shropshire village

By David TooleyAttractionsPublished:

History buffs have set a date to visit a Shropshire village that is steeped in nostalgia.

The Great Barn, in Acton Burnell was the site of a Parliament. It is also called the Parliament Barn
The Great Barn, in Acton Burnell was the site of a Parliament. It is also called the Parliament Barn

Shropshire Archaeological and Historical Society will be exploring some of the sites in Acton Burnell during their visit on Saturday, June 11.

The visit is set to be led by David Pannett and will explore the castle, church and village of Acton Burnell.

It will reveal the contribution of successive owners, in particular Robert Burnell, once chancellor to Edward I, who left his mark on the village with fine buildings, using local stone, which centuries before had also been used at Wroxeter.

Acton Burnell is also famous for an early meeting of Parliament where the Statute merchant was passed in 1283.

Members of the society will be meeting at 2.30pm at the car park for Acton Burnell Castle, which is signposted. Car parking space is limited so car sharing is recommended.

To offer a lift or request one, email Penny Ward at sahsmembership@gmail.com

For more information about the society visit http://shropshirearchaeologyhistory.org/2022/05/24/saturday-11th-june-2022-a-visit-to-acton-burnell/

Attractions
Entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News