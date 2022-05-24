History buffs set date for visit to Shropshire village

The Great Barn, in Acton Burnell was the site of a Parliament. It is also called the Parliament Barn

Shropshire Archaeological and Historical Society will be exploring some of the sites in Acton Burnell during their visit on Saturday, June 11.

The visit is set to be led by David Pannett and will explore the castle, church and village of Acton Burnell.

It will reveal the contribution of successive owners, in particular Robert Burnell, once chancellor to Edward I, who left his mark on the village with fine buildings, using local stone, which centuries before had also been used at Wroxeter.

Acton Burnell is also famous for an early meeting of Parliament where the Statute merchant was passed in 1283.

Members of the society will be meeting at 2.30pm at the car park for Acton Burnell Castle, which is signposted. Car parking space is limited so car sharing is recommended.

To offer a lift or request one, email Penny Ward at sahsmembership@gmail.com