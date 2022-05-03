Polar Express tickets to go on sale as return of hit Telford event is confirmed

Tickets for the Polar Express will be on sale today

Telford Steam Railway's Polar Express has become a major fixture in the county's festive calendar, starting in November and running through to December in the lead-up to Christmas.

As well as a firm favourite with county residents the event has also attracted thousands of visitors from across the country.

The steam railway has again secured license from Warner Brothers to run the event, for the fifth year – based on the popular 2004 film featuring Tom Hanks.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 12.25pm today.

The event is organised by volunteer members of Telford Steam Railway, based at Horsehay, and all the proceeds from the event go back into the development of the railway, which is a registered charity.

This year's Polar Express will start on Friday, November 25, and will run every day through to Friday, December 23 – except Mondays.

There will be four trains a day at 3.25pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm and 7.50pm.

Paul Sanderson, one of the volunteers at the steam railway, said they were delighted to confirm the return of the event.

He said: "Telford Steam Railway have again been given a license from Warner Brothers to operate The Polar Express Train Ride after staging successful such events for the last four years.

"The train ride is based on the iconic 2004 Polar Express film starring Tom Hanks. Passengers are transported onto the film set and the experience starts by the steam train arriving to much fanfare at the Horsehay and Dawley Station.

"When on board the conductors and chefs start to recount the famous story, Golden Tickets are inspected and punched by the conductor in true Tom Hanks style, songs are sung, hot chocolate and cookies are served as the train passes through the Northern Lights on its way to the North Pole where Santa joins the train to meet all the passengers.

"On arrival back at Spring Village passengers get the chance to visit Santa's workshop and the extensive gift shop, before being transported back to the park and ride on the Polar Express bus.

"Christmas may seem a long way off, but we do expect tickets to sell quickly as they have done in all other years."