Kim Geary from The Past Presents, with Felix Williams, 13, from Ellesmere

St George would have been proud as the poor old dragon was routed for the umpteenth time and adults and children alike were enthralled by jousting, sword fighting, axe throwing, and archery among the age old medieval skills being kept alive at Telford Town Park.

Church Stretton teacher Mike Reynolds, 34, took time out of marking the work of key stage two children at St Laurence's Primary School to don a fake-blood stained barber surgery kit for Saturday's event.

Mr Reynolds and 20 fellow members of 1066 to War of the Roses re-enactment group Les Miles Des Marches were in period costume to explain in sometimes gory detail how life was in medieval times, including explaining how a urine taste test discovered if people had diabetes. And the children loved it!

Emily, 8, and Thomas Soulsby-Macloud, 4, from Wolverhampton

The St George's Day Festival at Telford Town Park

Children got to battle adults on the battlefield

"It's been a really good day today, a chance for the group to get out and show living history skills... and the chance to be a knight," said Mr Reynolds.

Organised by Telford & Wrekin Borough Council, they day involved members of the borough's culture and events team working alongside Jubilee Event Maker volunteers to keep the parkland free of litter and make sure everyone was having a great time.

Among the many families enjoying the warm and sometimes sunny afternoon were Matt and Donna Wren who came to the area from Derbyshire for the weekend with their children Jessica, aged eight, and Alfie, six.

Paul Baker, Ian Pittaway and David Jarratt of Diabolus

The St George's Day Festival at Telford Town Park

"We were staying at the Holiday Inn and saw the tents, so we popped over," said Mr Wren.

"It's great, we don't have this kind of event in our area, we are all impressed."

Young Jessica said she loved "seeing the horses" while brother Alfie scampered off to the next exciting thing.

Stallholders too were impressed with the turnout, including Kelly White at the Little Green Pantry stand in the crafts tent.

The award winning eco-conscious business started off at Wellington Market but for the last three years has had a shop in nearby Crown Street.

"It has been very positive for us, I've had some great conversations with like-minded people," said Kelly as she extolled the virtues of bamboo toothbrushes and planet-friendly soaps.

"Today is more about the planet than making a profit... but the profit helps!" she added.

And from the council's point of view the day was also regarded as a great success. At 3pm on Saturday more than 5,000 people had visited.

Psyche Hudson, the council's culture and events manager, said: "It has been a brilliant event, we are so pleased with the turnout. It is part of a packed programme of events for 2022 and it is so good to be back.