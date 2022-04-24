Fake Festival rocks Shrewsbury again

Shrewsbury Fake Festival

After two years off, Shrewsbury Fake Festival had sold 800 tickets for Saturday's six-band extravaganza at the Quarry and was expecting many more to buy tickets on the door as the day progressed.

Mick Harm, the show's rig manager, said: "It's not bad considering Covid. I think people have held back this year, just in case they get it. Nobody wants to buy tickets and then not be able to come."

Rebecca James and Claire Ashley, from Shrewsbury

The Duran Duran tribute act

Todd Carpenter, Simon Richards and Ben Parkin enjoy a pint

The company behind the festival runs similar events up and down the country and they have about 30 tribute bands on their books. Although the festival is called "fake" the musicians in bands are at the professional level.

The six bands heading out on stage in the fenced off marquee area during the day were Duran Duran (fake name: Duran); Depeche Mode (Enjoy the Silence UK); Jamiroqaui (Space Cowboy); Kasabian (Kazabian); Red Hot Chili Peppers (Really Hot Chili Peppers) and Oasis (Oasish).

Barry Steen and Bethany Steen

Benjamin Leversedge, 9, rides the bull

Among the early afternoon revellers were Caitlin McDonald, from Bayston Hill, and Tricia Vickery, from Wem.

Caitlin is a fan of Duran Duran and Depeche Mode and was looking forward to listening to the tribute acts.

And Tricia, a fan of Oasis, said: "The tribute bands can be just as talented and they sound pretty good too."