Telford gets in the mood for St George's Day

By Rob Smith

England's patron saint is being celebrated this weekend and Telford is certainly in the mood, with the national flag daubed on several major roundabouts.

Major roundabouts around the borough were emblazoned with St George's Cross ahead of St George's Day, April 23. They include the Old Park Roundabout between Lawley and Telford's town centre, and the Garrison Roundabout near MOD Donnington.

With St George's Day falling on a Saturday, the occasion is being marked this year with an extravaganza of entertainment in the town park. There will be falconry, jousting, sword fighting and archery as well as all the traditional trappings.

Knightly entertainers will provide an insight into the past and provide some historic authenticity.

The St George's Day event will be getting under way from 11am in the town park.

