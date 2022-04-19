Notification Settings

Have your vote for the best at Weston Park firework spectacular

By Paul Jenkins

There will be explosive action at Weston Park later this month when three teams battle it out in a bid to become the ultimate fireworks champion.

Photo: @RiichardJP
Firework Champions is a series of mega-events spread across the UK where the audience can vote for their winning display via text.

The Weston Park event, on Saturday, May 23, will include a number of spectacular firework displays as well as pre-show entertainment, fairground rides and a wide range of food and drink vendors to choose from.

The three teams will start their displays at 9pm and they will go through to 9.45pm, when voting will start. The larger scale-fireworks display will then start at 10pm and the results of the competition announced.

Gates open at 4pm for the pre-show, featuring music, live interviews and a funfair before they close again at 8.30pm.

Tickets can be booked at fireworkchampions.co.uk

News
