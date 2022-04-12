Review: Easter Eggstravaganza at National Forest Adventure Farm

Seeing cute lambs is a highlight of your visit

You are surrounded by signs of new life, be it chirpy chicks, or kids (the goat kind, although children seemed happy too) and lambs skipping around merrily.

Add in a whole raft of Easter fun, currently on offer at Staffordshire's National Forest Adventure Farm and there's so much joy to be had for the family.

First off, as part of its Easter Eggstravaganza event, the farm is putting on a pantomime. Who said pantos need to be just for Christmas?

The Easter Bunny in Bunny Woods

This was our first port of call on our visit as we took in a 30-minute live performance of ‘The Mystery of the Egg Snaffler.’

This proved popular with the children in the audience, getting them involved, through shouting and singing, in helping Mrs Rumpadump find the Easter Bunny’s chocolate which has been stolen by the villain of the piece – the mischievous Egg Snaffler.

The Easter theme continues outside of the show area, and a big hit with my daughter, Eleanor, was the Easter Eggspress tractor and trailer ride.

Who doesn't love a ride on a tractor, even when the weather is a bit chilly?

The tractor takes you off to to the 'Bunny Woods' where children follow the woodland path.

This was a great way to connect with nature, learning a few facts about woodland animals along the way, testing your knowledge of rabbits, with a fun quiz, and meeting some colourful characters along the way. The entertaining folk dressed in costumes, such as bees, butterflies and hedgehogs all interacted in a great way with the youngsters taking the trail.

That's all before finding the Easter Bunny, who gives out chocolate to the children and is happy to pose for a picture.

The beauty of this farm is that you can also dodge any rain showers when the weather isn't playing ball.

The farm’s newly renovated animal barn provides dedicated spaces for children to meet piglets, chicks, rabbits, and guinea pigs, helping families to make lots of wonderful memories.

There are also new enclosures for the Farm’s Shire Horse, Miniature Shetland Ponies, and Tamworth Pigs.

Eleanor with a busy bee

There is also an indoor soft play with plenty of undercover picnic areas and hot food available to purchase on site – Crumpet's Chippy got our thumbs-up.

In addition, there's also a great outdoor playground and a fun musical maze, a chance to test your sporting skills with Beat the Goalie, frisbee golf, 'Farmula 1' go-karts and crazy golf.

It's a jam-packed day with activities for children of all ages and one sure to leave you, like those lovely lambs, with a spring in your step.