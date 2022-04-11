The House on Crutches Museum in Bishop's Castle

The House on Crutches Museum in Bishop's Castle is set to open on Good Friday after two years of closure because of the Covid pandemic.

Volunteers have deep cleaned and redecorated the building and refreshed and reordered the exhibits.

John Rimmer, a spokesperson for the museum which is tucked away up a cobbled street next to the Town Hall at the top of the High Street, said everyone is "very pleased" to be able to open the doors once more.

"It will be good to have people in again each day from Good Friday to Easter Monday from 2pm to 5pm," he said.

The museum, founded in 1993, is situated in a medieval timber building and tells the story of Bishop's Castle and some of the people who shaped it.

It currently has some 25 volunteers who will be helping to keep it open on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. But Mr Rimmer said more volunteers are always welcome.

Exhibits illustrate aspects of local life, business, agriculture and childhood with displays about the local railway, one of the founders of the organic movement, Albert Howard, and a brand new exhibition about local Morris dancing teams.

Run entirely by volunteers, the museum is open over Easter each afternoon from 2pm-5pm and then Saturday and Sunday afternoons until September. Entry is free but donations are welcome.

The House on Crutches Museum is managed by The House on Crutches Museum Collection Trust, established in 1993, which also operates Bishop's Castle Heritage Resource Centre.